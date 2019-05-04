The Cure to livestream ‘Disintegration’ anniversary show (VIDEO)

Inductees Reeves Gabrels, Simon Gallup, Robert Smith, Roger O’Donnell and Jason Cooper of The Cure attend the 34th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclay’s Centre in New York March 29, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 4 — The band’s best-selling 1989 album Disintegration celebrates its 30th anniversary this month.

To commemorate the LP, The Cure has announced a series of special gigs at the Sydney Opera House, as part of the annual contemporary music festival Vivid Live.

During their Vivid Live residency, the band will play Disintegration in its entirety — including the hits Lovesong, Lullaby and Fascination Street.

They will also livestream their last show, set to take place on May 30, via Facebook and YouTube. According to Pitchfork, the performance will be directed by British filmmaker and longtime Cure collaborator Nick Wickham.

The Sydney Opera House has set up a page dedicated to the livestream, which will start at 8pm Australian EST (10am GMT). After it airs, the show will also be available for on-demand viewing for an unspecified period of time.

“We look forward to celebrating the anniversary of this special album with you all”, said band frontman Robert Smith in a statement. “And remember: this album was mixed to be played loud... so turn it up!”

Tickets for the newly-added fifth show are not available for sale. In February, the band opened a ballot system to obtain tickets for their Disintegration performances. Only fans who were unsuccessful in securing tickets to the original four-night residency will be eligible to enter the draw to purchase tickets for the final show.

The Cure was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on March 29, after an official induction by Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor. The band took the stage at Brooklyn’s Barclays Centre to perform several classics, such as Shake Dog Shake, Just Like Heaven and Boys Don’t Cry.

Additional information about the Cure’s “Disintegration” anniversary show on May 30 can be found here. — AFP-Relaxnews