Shawn Mendes shares new single ‘If I Can’t Have You’ (VIDEO)

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. — AFP pic

Shawn Mendes shares new single ‘If I Can’t Have You’

LOS ANGELES , May 4 — The 20-year-old singer released the new song ahead of his performance on Saturday Night Live on May 4.

If I Can’t Have You was written by Mendes, along with Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger and Nate Mercreau.

“I can’t write one song that’s not about you/Can’t drink without thinking about you/ Is it too late to tell you that/ Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?” he croons in the chorus of the loverlorn pop song.

Mendes also dropped the accompanying black-and-white music video, where he paces back and forth in a sparse studio. The camera twists and turns as he moves around the nearly empty space, laying down in a bed before ending up on a treadmill.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Mendes described his latest single as “a confident pop record.”

“Pop is what’s in my blood — no pun intended. In the last six months I wrote about 45 songs and they’re all over the place and different vibes. This is the one consistently every time I played for myself and for friends and family was giving people that smile,” he added.

Mendes will be playing Isf I Can’t Have You live for the first time on May 4, as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live. It will mark the singer’s second appearance on the TV show.

Mendes just wrapped the European leg of his world tour — which still has more than 100 dates to go across North America, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.shawnmendesofficial.com. — AFP-Relaxnew