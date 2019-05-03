People always cry watching ‘The Phantom of the Opera’, lead actor warns Malaysian fans ahead of musical

Jonathan Roxmouth described The Phantom as the Rolls-Royce of musical theatre roles. — Picture by The Phantom of the Opera World Tour

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Are you one of the many fans of The Phantom of the Opera excited to watch the beloved musical’s Malaysia tour next month?

You might want to bring along a packet of tissues.

“People always cry whilst watching Phantom — that is no magic trick,” warned Jonathan Roxmouth, who plays the titular Phantom.

There is a reason why The Phantom of the Opera has been hailed a musical classic that has stood the test of time and for Roxmouth.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber adaptation of Gaston Leroux’s novel reminds audiences what it is to be human and to be loved.

“The show reawakens things in people as they watch. Memories of loved ones, lost ones as well as not being loved from time to time. It’s a singularly magical piece of theatre,” Roxmouth told Malay Mail in an email interview.

Meghan Picerno said the story is ultimately about seeing past what society deems correct and acceptable to love. — Picture by The Phantom of the Opera World Tour

The South African performer said he is excited to perform in Malaysia, a country that has been on his bucket list to visit for years.

The longest-running show on Broadway and third-longest on West End is set to enthrall fans at Istana Budaya next month from June 15.

Response has been so overwhelming that an extra week has been added bringing its run to just over three weeks until July 7.

Asked how coveted the role of the Phantom is in the musical theatre world, Roxmouth called it the Rolls-Royce of roles.

“Any actor with a brain and a top A flat wants to play the Phantom.

“Incredible music, mind-blowing scenes, gorgeous costumes and lots of toys onstage including your own boat. It’s a no brainer,” he said.

But mastering the iconic role is not without its challenges.

“The stamina required to play the Phantom eight shows a week is really tough. It is hard on the body, harder on the voice and hardest on your mind.

“You basically become a recluse to play it. When you aren’t onstage, you’re asleep,” he said.

Meanwhile, his co-star Meghan Picerno said there is no role out there like Christine Daae, the young soprano who becomes the Phantom’s subject of obsession and affection.

The heart of the story, she said, is about a young woman discovering herself through challenging moments, though not always so successfully.

“It is also a story about love and seeing past what society has deems as correct and acceptable to love,” Picerno told Malay Mail.

“To fall in love with the “wrong” person, to give our power over to another willingly out of love, to be betrayed, to have heartbreak, to have passion, to have that primal connection to someone we seemingly cannot escape — that person we keep going back to.”

Even though the novel was written in the early 1900s, Picerno believes the story still resonates with the modern 21st-century woman who has experienced the complexities of love.

“I know as a strong and modern woman myself, I have indeed experienced all of these emotions, clumsily even at times. This doesn’t take away from my nor her power.

“It is part of our growing, learning and developing into the strong women we all will become as we reach our full potential. It is the human condition,” she explained.

Catch The Phantom of the Opera Malaysia Tour at Istana Budaya from June 15 to July 7. Tickets are priced from RM200 onwards, available via TicketCharge.