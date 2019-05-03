Local personality Mizz Nina asks women to join the hijab challenge this Ramadan

Shazrina Binti Azman, also known as Mizz Nina, has challenged women of all faiths to put on a headscarf this Ramadan. — Picture via Facebook/OfficialMizzNina

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Former musician, Mizz Nina, 38, has taken to Instagram to invite women of all faiths and backgrounds to take part in a 30-day Ramadan Hijab Challenge.

In a post on her official social media pages, Shazrina Azman, also known as Mizz Nina, urged women from all over to partake in the #Hijab30 challenge as a show of solidarity for Muslim women who face discrimination for ‘covering up’.

The challenge is pretty simple.

They have to start wearing a headscarf on the first day of Ramadan, expected to begin on May 5 until the last day on June 4.

There is no requirement for you to be a Muslim to take part, as women from other walks of faith are also encouraged to experience what it would be like to wear a headscarf, and later share their experiences on social media using the hashtag, ‘#Hijab30’.

Her post garnered mainly positive comments.

Having recently celebrated her sixth year since wearing a headscarf, Shazrina, who is also co-founder of the Islamic lifestyle channel Dopstv, hopes that by encouraging more people to put on a headscarf, the whispers of Islamophobic discrimination can slowly be silenced through awareness amongst communities around the world.

In another post, she said that wearing a headscarf is a choice and that it is also a way for her and other Muslims to express their love and submission to God, which is why the discrimination they face is uncalled for.