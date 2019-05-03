Local personality Mizz Nina asks women to join the hijab challenge this Ramadan

PETALING JAYA, May 3 — Former musician, Mizz Nina, 38, has taken to Instagram to invite women of all faiths and backgrounds to take part in a 30-day Ramadan Hijab Challenge.
In a post on her official social media pages, Shazrina Azman, also known as Mizz Nina, urged women from all over to partake in the #Hijab30 challenge as a show of solidarity for Muslim women who face discrimination for ‘covering up’.
Up for the challenge? 🧕 #Repost @worldhijabday ・・・ Who is ready for 30-Day Ramadan Hijab challenge? Tag your friends who would be interested. . Inviting sisters in humanity of ALL faiths & backgrounds to take the 30-Day Ramadan Hijab Challenge in solidarity with Muslim women around the world who face discrimination for wearing the hijab (Muslim Head-covering). Show your support using the hashtag #Hijab30. . •Start wearing hijab (headscarf) on the first day of Ramadan 2019 'till the last (May 5-June 4) . •Encourage friends & family to take part in this event to fight Islamophobia . •This is an open invitation to both Muslims and non-Muslims . • Share your 30 Day Ramadan Hijab Challenge experience with us by DM Or use the hashtag #Hijab30 .
The challenge is pretty simple.
They have to start wearing a headscarf on the first day of Ramadan, expected to begin on May 5 until the last day on June 4.
There is no requirement for you to be a Muslim to take part, as women from other walks of faith are also encouraged to experience what it would be like to wear a headscarf, and later share their experiences on social media using the hashtag, ‘#Hijab30’.
Her post garnered mainly positive comments.
Having recently celebrated her sixth year since wearing a headscarf, Shazrina, who is also co-founder of the Islamic lifestyle channel Dopstv, hopes that by encouraging more people to put on a headscarf, the whispers of Islamophobic discrimination can slowly be silenced through awareness amongst communities around the world.
Jazakillah khair for the feature @worldhijabday ❤️ Alhamdulilah for wearing hijab 🧕 #Repost @worldhijabday ・・・ "2019 marks the 6th year since I started wearing the hijab, Alhamdulilah.... how time flies! I would like to express my love and support to all my sisters all around the world who struggle everyday to please their maker, who are proud of who they are and their Muslim identity just as I am.⠀ .⠀ Hijab is my choice, my way of expressing my love and submission to God. It is my dress code which protects me & my loved ones from harm, as I walk with my head up high with the beauty of modesty as my crown, from my heart, only for my Lord."-Shazrina Azman, Malaysia, @officialmizznina
In another post, she said that wearing a headscarf is a choice and that it is also a way for her and other Muslims to express their love and submission to God, which is why the discrimination they face is uncalled for.