Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre are officially married

Actor Idris Elba has been dating Sabrina Dhowre since 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, April 28 — Legions of Idris Elba fans are likely mourning as the actor has officially tied the knot. Elba, 46, married model and former beauty queen Sabrina Dhowre, 29, in a lovely ceremony in Morocco on April 26, 2019.

British Vogue broke the news on Instagram, posting a congratulatory message as well as touting the upcoming feature on the wedding in its July 2019 issue.

The magazine reported the bride wore two Vera Wang custom dressed, with the groom in a a bespoke suit by Ozwald Boateng.

Congratulations to the happy couple - the marriage is Dhowre's first and Elba's third.