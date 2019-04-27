Introducing Eve: Netflix shares trailer for ‘Lucifer’ season four

Inbar Lavi (left) plays Eve in the fourth season of ‘Lucifer.’ — Picture courtesy of Netflix

LOS ANGELES, April 27 — After stepping in to save fantasy series Lucifer following its axing by Fox, Netflix has now unveiled a trailer for season four of the show. Lucifer and Chloe return to track down more criminals, and they’re are joined by a new arrival—Eve, the original sinner herself, tempted out of the garden of Eden by Lucifer many years ago.

Netflix has released a trailer for the fourth season of Lucifer, which sees the Earth-dwelling devil reunited with an old acquaintance—Eve, the original sinner herself.

Torn between Chloe Decker—who saw his real face at the end of season three—and the unexpected arrival of the Garden of Eden’s first lady, Lucifer has to juggle his two worlds and his two loves. But why is Eve here and what does she want? Tired of her monotonous marriage to Adam, Eve is certainly in search of danger and excitement with the devil himself. But could she be seeking revenge for when he tempted her out of Eden all those years ago?

Lucifer was canceled by Fox in May 2018, but thanks to a fan campaign, Netflix decided to give the comedy-drama a second chance with a fourth season on the streaming site.

Unlike previous seasons, the American streamer has ordered 10 episodes of the show. Tom Ellis and Lauren German will return to their roles as the lead characters.

Lucifer season 4 is out from May 8 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer:

— AFP-Relaxnews