K-beauty, Malaysian style: Hit Korean TV show 'Get It Beauty On The Road' returns to KL

Kim Jung-min (left) and Kim Ki-soo will be sharing the best K-beauty tips so Malaysians can look and feel their best during the Hari Raya celebrations. — Pictures by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — If you thought South Korea was only famous for K-pop and kimchi, think again.

K-beauty is a huge cultural export for the country with Korean makeup and skincare enjoying immense popularity around the world, Malaysia included.

And it’s good news for all the local K-beauty fans, because hit television programme Get It Beauty On The Road has returned to Kuala Lumpur for a second season with host Kim Jung-min, makeup artist Kim Ki-soo, and Malaysian actress and TV presenter Nadiyah Shahab.

The show will address beauty concerns faced by Malaysian girls as well as tips and tricks for viewers to look radiant and glowing for the Hari Raya season.

During a makeup demonstration, Ki-soo said the fundamental aspects of K-beauty includes a dedicated skincare regime, sparkling peachy colours, and gradient lips.

The look is a stark contrast from the strong brows, matte lips, and harsh contour lines popularised by Instagram influencers in the West such as Kylie Jenner and Jeffree Star.

Ki-soo explains some essential aspects of K-beauty during a makeup demonstration.

Ki-soo is a strong purveyor of natural makeup and said that he was happy that Malaysian girls are receiving Korean beauty trends with open arms.

“I want to promote a look where it looks as if you were just born with it and I’m very touched that a lot of Malaysians like this sort of makeup.

“I’ve noticed that a lot of girls here like bold makeup, but I feel like trends are changing and people are shifting towards a more natural look,” said Ki-soo.

“I don’t know if it’s because of K-beauty specifically, but I’m happy that it’s happening.”

Nadiyah, who was first introduced to K-beauty on the show, said that Korean makeup trends will introduce a breath of fresh air into the beauty routines of local women.

“I usually follow Western standards of beauty and makeup, but now that I’ve been offered the chance to be on Get It Beauty, I did my research and I’ve been watching a lot of Korean beauty channels on YouTube.

“In Korea, less is more and they focus more on good skin, natural makeup, and bringing out your features with subtle makeup tricks,” she said.

“It’s very feminine and it’s a totally different look from what Malaysians are used to.”

Nadiyah said she’s been learning a lot about K-beauty from Jung-min and Ki-soo.

While all three hosts had immersed themselves in research to pinpoint the beauty dilemmas of Malaysians, Jung-min admitted to getting a little sidetracked by the local food.

She professed to being a huge fan of cendol, adding that it would be a dessert that she thinks many Koreans would love.

“If I become rich one day, I’ll open a cendol store in Korea,” she said.

Get It Beauty On The Road will feature segments from the original Get It Beauty series, including Get It Do It which showcases makeovers, What’s In Your Bag, where hosts will check out Malaysian women’s handbags to see their must-have beauty items, and Blind Test which offers viewers credible product rankings.

The first episode will premiere on May 27 at 11pm on Astro Ria (channel 104), with subsequent episodes on June 3 at 11pm and June 6 at 4pm.