‘He’s mature for his age’: Actress-singer Elly Mazlein on her 10-year younger fiance

Elly plans to settle down with her new boyfriend next year. — Picture from Instagram/Elly Mazlein

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Actress and singer Elly Mazlein is ready to say goodbye to her single mum status next year.

The 38-year-old, affectionately known as Kak Lina Pom Pom, told Harian Metro that she and her new beau are in the midst of making plans to settle down as they continue to get to know each other better.

“God willing, the first thing I wanted to do was to meet each other’s families.

“Thankfully, our familys have responded positively and both parties are very receptive,” she told the Malay language portal.

The Aku Cinta Dia actress added that her three-year-old daughter Putri Sara Sefhia Azmi was very fond of her boyfriend, even calling him “papa.”

According to Elly, her ex-husband is also close to her current partner who works in the public sector and is much younger than her.

“In terms of age, we are 10 years apart but he’s very special to me because he is mature for his age,” the Bintang Bersama Bintang 2019 host said.

“I can tell he takes our relationship seriously and has plans for us to become a family.”

She was particularly taken aback when he was prepared to buy a house.

“Frankly, his maturity and sincerity made me feel very much appreciated by a man,” she said.

Seeing how close her boyfriend is to Sefhia also made the coloratura soprano singer open up to fall in love again.