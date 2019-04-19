Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng forgives husband Andy Hui for cheating

Sammi Cheng says she will keep fighting to uphold her five-year marriage with Andy Hui. — Picture from Instagram/sammi_chengsauman

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng has accepted her husband, fellow singer Andy Hui’s apology after he was caught red-handed kissing and cuddling another woman on video.

Cheng, regularly dubbed as the “Queen of Cantopop,” made a long-awaited statement in an Instagram post yesterday where she said she will not be giving up on their marriage despite the scandal.

“This is the most important lesson in our marriage as we have experienced emotional ups and downs together,” she said as reported in South China Morning Post.

“We have since communicated very deeply about this. The saying that ‘no one is perfect’ is old but true.

“This is the truth, marriage and happiness does not mean everything has to be smooth.

“We know each other’s weaknesses and we are not giving up on ourselves or one another,” she wrote.

The 46-year-old posted a picture showing Bible verses from First Corinthians on love and perseverance.

In her post, she added that holding hands and praying together with her husband has helped them get through trying times.

Hui’s extramarital affair with TVB actress and former beauty pageant contestant Jacqueline Wong has been the talk of the town in the Hong Kong entertainment scene ever since a video of the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car went viral.

The scandal has led to Hui taking an indefinite hiatus from his showbiz career.

At a recent press conference, the 51-year-old tearfully apologised for hurting those around him with his actions.

Meanwhile, Wong also uploaded an apology onto Instagram on Wednesday where she echoed Hui's statements of self-reproach and pleaded for privacy.

“I would not dare ask for everyone’s forgiveness. So, I just beg everyone to give all those involved some space.

“I seriously repent on my wrongdoings and accept any consequences or punishment.”