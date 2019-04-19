Cantopop singer Sammi Cheng forgives husband Andy Hui for cheating

PETALING JAYA, April 19 — Hong Kong star Sammi Cheng has accepted her husband, fellow singer Andy Hui’s apology after he was caught red-handed kissing and cuddling another woman on video.
Cheng, regularly dubbed as the “Queen of Cantopop,” made a long-awaited statement in an Instagram post yesterday where she said she will not be giving up on their marriage despite the scandal.
“This is the most important lesson in our marriage as we have experienced emotional ups and downs together,” she said as reported in South China Morning Post.
“We have since communicated very deeply about this. The saying that ‘no one is perfect’ is old but true.
“This is the truth, marriage and happiness does not mean everything has to be smooth.
“We know each other’s weaknesses and we are not giving up on ourselves or one another,” she wrote.
這次 ,是我們婚姻中共同重要的一課。這段期間, 我們共同經歷情緒起伏, 我們也就事件詳談很久很深 . 這是夫妻二人之間的一課, 也是往後婚姻路上學習到的一課. 我們在婚姻中走進更深處, 婚姻當中除了彼此給予的幸福溫暖, 當中也深深包含了彼此的錯誤和彼此的原諒. 人誰無過是老生常談,但事實確是如此啊。 在這次中, 重要的, 是更進一步身歷婚姻其中真諦. 幸福不只是一埸埸順利美滿,當中也有試煉, 也一起去經歷高低狀況,讓夫妻之間的感情厚度帶領著前行, 更要彼此走進對方的內心, 一起正視各自的軟弱, 不放棄自己, 不放棄對方,互相糾正, 互相提點, 在婚姻歴煉中, 我深信經歷和教訓一定會幫助重回正軌, 生命更會更生. 這期間在我們彼此都最難捱的時刻, 握著手一起祈禱, 對我們的幫助極大. 今天, 肩上的重擔彷彿輕了很多. 只願一切快平息, 回歸平靜. 最後摯誠請求各大傳媒不要再等候和追訪我年紀老邁行動不便的父母. 沒有更多想表達了,今天以後,就只向前看, 在時間的見證中,繼續一步步前行. ❤️
The 46-year-old posted a picture showing Bible verses from First Corinthians on love and perseverance.
In her post, she added that holding hands and praying together with her husband has helped them get through trying times.
Hui’s extramarital affair with TVB actress and former beauty pageant contestant Jacqueline Wong has been the talk of the town in the Hong Kong entertainment scene ever since a video of the two kissing and cuddling in the backseat of a car went viral.
The scandal has led to Hui taking an indefinite hiatus from his showbiz career.
At a recent press conference, the 51-year-old tearfully apologised for hurting those around him with his actions.
Meanwhile, Wong also uploaded an apology onto Instagram on Wednesday where she echoed Hui's statements of self-reproach and pleaded for privacy.
“I would not dare ask for everyone’s forgiveness. So, I just beg everyone to give all those involved some space.
“I seriously repent on my wrongdoings and accept any consequences or punishment.”