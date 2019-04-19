‘Bridesmaids’ pair Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo team up for new comedy

A file picture of Kristen Wiig. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 19 — Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo are the writers and stars of 2020 comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Wiig and Mumolo, who brought us Bridesmaids, are to star as Barb and Star, two best friends who together make their first venture outside of their Midwestern town on a vacation jaunt to Florida.

There they discover romance, adventure, and a murderous conspiracy, with distributor Lionsgate promising “big laughs, big heart” and the sort of female empowerment “that everyone will love — men and women, young and old”.

Directed by feature-length debutant Josh Greenbaum, of TV comedies New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, and Single Parents, it’s backed by Gloria Sanchez Productions which comedy actor Will Ferrell and director Adam McKay (of Dirty Sanchez Productions) co-founded with frequent collaborator Jessica Elbaum.

Greenbaum directed Wiig in Funny or Die’s sketch “Kristen Wiig’s Global Warming Solution”, Funny or Die itself another Ferrell and McKay creation.

Both Wiig and Mumolo were Oscar nominated for their Bridesmaids treatment, with Wiig going on to feature in the second and third Despicable Me and How to Train Your Dragon outings, Anchorman 2 (another McKay and Ferrell movie), Arrested Development season four, Zoolander 2 (Ferrell again), Sausage Party and The Diary of a Teenage Girl, as well as 2016’s Ghostbusters.

She’ll co-star in August 2019’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette from indie auteur Richard Linklater and June 2020’s superhero blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984.

Since 2011’s Bridesmaids, Mumolo has had two more stories presented in theatres, both based on real-life events: Joy, starring Jennifer Lawrence as shopping channel millionaire Joy Mangano, and the soldier and military service dog drama Megan Leavey.

She’s also remained visible as an actress, appearing in Bad Moms, This is 40, season three of Angie Tribeca, and both seasons of About a Boy, among others. — AFP-Relaxnews