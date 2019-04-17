Daniel Radcliffe is a super spy in ‘Playmobil: The Movie’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Playmobil: The Movie’ that features the voice talents of Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy and Adam Lambert among others.

LOS ANGELES, April 17 — Studiocanal UK has released the first trailer for upcoming animated adventure Playmobil: The Movie.

With a voice cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Adam Lambert, Jim Gaffigan, Gabriel Bateman, Kenan Thompson and Meghan Trainor, the film is based on the popular German line of toys.

The synopsis of the film reads: “When her younger brother Charlie (Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of Playmobil, unprepared Marla (Taylor-Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home. As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends — the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother Trainor) and many more. Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realise that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything if you believe in yourself.”

Playmobil: The Movie is set for US release on November 22.