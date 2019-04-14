Singapore actor hospitalised after dispute with patron at new hotspot Marquee

Broadcaster Mediacorp said Pow was with his girlfriend and friends when the incident happened on the opening of the nightclub at Marina Bay Sands. — Picture via Instagram/shanepowxp

SINGAPORE, April 14 — Actor Shane Pow has been hospitalised after he was hurt in a dispute with a fellow patron at the Marquee Singapore nightclub in Marina Bay Sands early yesterday morning.

In a statement, broadcaster Mediacorp said the 28-year-old actor was with his girlfriend Kimberly Wang — a presenter with English radio station 987 — and friends when the incident happened.

Channel 8 News reported that Pow had bumped into a fellow patron of the nightclub and spilled his drink by accident on the other patron’s shoes. Despite having apologised, Pow was assaulted and taken to hospital for treatment.

He was attending the opening of the nightclub, TODAY understands.

Marquee Singapore, the latest addition to the nightlife scene at Marina Bay Sands, held its opening weekend on Friday and yesterday.

When contacted, the police said they were alerted to a case of rash act causing hurt at about 2.10am on Saturday at Marina Bay Sands.

A Mediacorp spokesperson told TODAY on Sunday that Pow was taken to the Singapore General Hospital and was later transferred to another hospital.

He is expected to be discharged today, the spokesperson said.

The extent of the actor’s injuries is unclear.

Pow is in the midst of filming the fifth season of Mediacorp police drama C.L.I.F. Production of the Channel 8 show will not be affected. “Filming has begun and will continue as scheduled,” said the Mediacorp spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that Pow will not attend the annual Star Awards ceremony tonight, but there are no changes to the programme.

“We wish Shane a speedy recovery,” said the Mediacorp spokesperson.

Police investigations are continuing. — TODAY