Pink releases new track 'Can We Pretend' (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 12 — The song will be featured on the singer's upcoming new album Hurts 2B Human, out on April 26.

Can We Pretend sees P!nk remembering the thrilling early days of a relationship, whose end is near. “So can we pretend/ That I'm twenty-two today/ Dancin' on the tables with you,” she sings over a bouncy beat filled with tambourine shakes and punchy drums.

P!nk releases new track 'Can We Pretend' The singer — who is an outspoken activist for the LGBTQ+ community — also hints at Donald Trump, pretending to “like the president.”

Can We Pretend was co-written and produced by Cash Cash and One Republic's Ryan Tedder. It's the third single from P!nk's upcoming album Hurts 2B Human, following the release of Walk Me Home and Hustle. The 13-song project, which features collaborations with Wrabel, Khalid and Chris Stapleton, will be released on April 26 via RCA Records.

In the meantime, discover Can We Pretend.

