Singer Roy Kim allegedly member of infamous chatroom, agency makes statement

Singer Roy Kim (left) is said to be in the infamous chatroom that implicated idol Jung Joon-young (right). — Picture via Instagram/@roykimmusic

SEOUL, April 3 — After Big Bang's Seungri and Jung Joon-young, it seems the next celebrity to be outed for being in a shady chatroom is crooner Roy Kim.

Kim is known to be close to Jung, both even appearing in a Web mockmumentary FC Entourage together.

The contents of the chatroom, screenshots of which have been going viral on the Internet, appear to show its participants exchanging illicit video and pictures of women, taken without the women's consent.

Early screenshots showed a participant whose moniker was 'Mr.Kim' and there had been early speculation that it was Roy Kim. It looks like it could be the truth after all.

Kim is currently furthering his studies in the US but his agency, MMO, released a statement saying the singer was making arrangements to return home to assist with investigations.

The singer himself has stayed silent on social media since the contents of the chatroom went viral.