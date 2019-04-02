Cillian Murphy linked with ‘A Quiet Place 2’

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, here at the Berlin Film Festival for ‘The Party’ February 2017. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, April 2 — After Peaky Blinders and Luc Besson’s action movie Anna, Cillian Murphy could well co-star in alien invasion survival horror A Quiet Place 2 opposite Emily Blunt and under the direction of the first movie’s co-star, John Krasinski.

Having survived 2018 horror hit A Quiet Place, Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe look set to be joined by Murphy in a May 2020 sequel.

Murphy has been linked to the production by The Hollywood Reporter and is to play a newcomer and potential ally for the Abbott family, should negotiations conclude successfully.

Krasinski, who co-wrote and co-starred in A Quiet Place, remains in the director’s chair from one film to the next.

Filming is scheduled to begin mid-2019.

Murphy, who has appeared in Christopher Nolan movies Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Inception and Dunkirk, returns to TV for a fifth season of British interwar gangland drama Peaky Blinders, due 2019 and, should previous seasons act as a guideline, debuting towards the end of the year.

He’s also been attached to an animated adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s shipwreck adventure, Kensuke’s Kingdom. — AFP-Relaxnews