Park Bo-gum wins over Malaysian fans with 'Belaian Jiwa' rendition

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Popular Korean entertainer Park Bo-gum's fanmeeting on March 30 proved to be a success...judging from the rapturous social media commentary.
A highlight of the show was Park surprising fans with a more-than-decent cover of the classic Belaian Jiwa. The song was a late 70s hit by the band Carefree but is more known for the R&B cover by 90s band Innuendo.
Check out this Twitter video of Park winning over his Malaysian audience and displaying some pretty decent Bahasa Malaysia pronunciation.
#parkbogum rendition of Belaian Jiwa is just perfect with the accompanying piano and that beautiful angelic voice #ParkBoGuminMY pic.twitter.com/tb1g52QVBu— Daniel Wisdom (@danikbommy) March 30, 2019