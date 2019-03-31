Park Bo-gum wins over Malaysian fans with 'Belaian Jiwa' rendition

Park Bo-gum proved just why he was dubbed ‘Nation’s Boyfriend’. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Popular Korean entertainer Park Bo-gum's fanmeeting on March 30 proved to be a success...judging from the rapturous social media commentary.

A highlight of the show was Park surprising fans with a more-than-decent cover of the classic Belaian Jiwa. The song was a late 70s hit by the band Carefree but is more known for the R&B cover by 90s band Innuendo.

Check out this Twitter video of Park winning over his Malaysian audience and displaying some pretty decent Bahasa Malaysia pronunciation.