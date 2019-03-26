‘Upin & Ipin’ movie collects RM5.3 million after just four days (VIDEO)

The animated film features characters from Malaysian folk tales. — Picture from Instagram/Upin Ipin Official

PETALING JAYA, March 26 — Animated film Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal has collected RM5.3 million at the box office just four days after hitting cinemas.

The news, according to Malay language portal Sinar Harian, was shared by Les’ Copaque Production Sdn Bhd yesterday.

Directed by three emerging talents, Adam Amiruddin (Upin & Ipin the series), Syed Nurfaiz Khalid Syed Ibrahim (Puteri) and Ahmad Razuri Roseli (Pada Zaman Dahulu), the movie features the voices of actors Asyiela Putri Azhar, Ahmad Mawardi Abdul Rahman, Mohd Amir Asyraf, Fakhrul Razi and Ernie Zakri.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal shares with audiences Malaysian folk tales and features characters from various fairy tales.

The film, inspired by an actual keris, follows twins Upin and Ipin with their friends who travel to a mythical kingdom called Inderaloka. Along the way, they cross paths with well-known Malaysian storybook characters such as Bawang Merah Bawang Putih, Mat Jenin and Pak Belalang.

Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal premiered in cinemas nationwide on March 21.