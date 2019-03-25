‘Upin & Ipin’ the latest to be hit by digital piracy

Multiple clips of in-cinema recordings of ‘Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal’ have surfaced on streaming and social media sites since the movie’s release just four days ago. — Picture courtesy of Les Copaque

PETALING JAYA, March 25 – Malaysia’s favourite animated duo Upin and Ipin have become the latest victims of digital pirates.

Just four days after their latest feature film hit the big screens, illegal recordings of Upin & Ipin: Keris Siamang Tunggal has been posted online.

National Film Development Corporation (Finas) chief executive director Ahmad Idham Nadzri told Harian Metro that the film’s producer had complained of audience members recording more than four minutes from the movie and sharing the clips online.

“Finas through a special task force have managed to stop these activities to ensure the clips have been pulled out from social media sites before going viral.”

Ahmad Idham called on cinema managements to be more wary of such activities and work closer with Finas to look for a mechanism that would put an end to such illegal practices by irresponsible parties.

Citing it as one of his main missions since being appointed to the Finas post, he said even audience members should be brave enough to report to the cinema management should they spot such activities.

“I look upon this matter seriously to help local producers in such issues.”

The Les Copaque film cost RM20 million and took five years to complete with a fully local team. It began screening on March 21 and will hit screens in Indonesia, Taiwan, China and Japan soon.