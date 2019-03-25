Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra to dazzle with classical masterpieces

The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra is set to bring classical masterpieces to audience at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas this Sunday. — Picture courtesy of the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra (MPYO) continues to bring youthful enthusiasm in music for its upcoming concert this Sunday at the Dewan Filharmonik Petronas.

One of Malaysia’s youngest orchestras, the MPYO celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2017 with a host of concerts that affirmed its stature as an orchestra to be reckoned with in this region.

Officially launched on January 13, 2006 with an objective to encourage and nurture the passion and appreciation for all genres of symphonic music by local young musicians, the MPYO is a “stage for young talent” with each section of the orchestra receiving professional coaching from the musicians of the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra.

Besides major cities in Malaysia, the MPYO has brought the beauty of its music to audiences in Singapore and Brisbane, Australia.

Tokyo-born conductor Naohisa Furusawa will lead the MPYO to present much-loved classical masterpieces composed by three Russian composers in this special concert.

Suites for Jazz Orchestra is Shostakovich’s foray into the world of jazz written in 1934. Guaranteed to open the concert with a jolly mood, this work will demonstrate the MPYO’s versatility to its audience.

This will be followed by Tchaikovsky’s Suite from Swan Lake, a famed work with deep musical characterisation and symphonic scope.

Written for the opera in 1877, this tragic story has remained to this day, along with The Nutcracker, the most popular and beloved full-length ballet in the repertory.

The concert will close with Suite from The Firebird, Stravinsky’s first full-length ballet score based on a Russia’s folklore. Its premiere in 1910 in Paris was an enormous success and catapulted him to international spotlight.

Let the MPYO put you in a musical rapture on March 31 at 3pm. Visit here for ticketing and more info.