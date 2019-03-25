‘Gold Rain & Hailstones’ success shows audiences hungry for stories they can relate to

Instant Cafe Theatre (ICT) co-founder and producer Jo Kukathas thanked sponsors who came on board to make the recent staging of ‘Gold Rain & Hailstones’ possible. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — The recent restaging of the Malaysian classic play Gold Rain & Hailstones was met with much success, proving that nostalgia, themes of belonging and authentic storytelling will never go out of style.

Shows were sold and an extra day was added.

The playwright himself, Jit Murad, caught the show almost every night, shushing audiences for applauding when his name flashed on stage as the show started.

“There is something magical about being able to stage the work of a dear friend, who is also a fantastic playwright and someone whose work you love and admire,” said Instant Cafe Theatre (ICT) co-founder and producer Jo Kukathas.

“‘Me. Moon. Over.’ This is what Jit said to me after opening night. He loved the production. He loved the fresh take on it, he adored the actors, he was overwhelmed by the love for his work he could feel coming from the audience and from all of us.”

Actors Sharifah Amani and Redza Minhat in a scene from Jit Murad’s ‘Gold Rain & Hailstones’. — Picture courtesy of Instant Cafe Theatre

Topping off Jit’s seal of approval, Jo was also over the moon with the overwhelming response from audiences.

For the theatre maven, anything that gets audiences talking is a good thing.

“It means audiences are hungry for stories, stories that they can relate to, stories that make them feel they belong, and Gold Rain is such a story.

“We have to continue to tell these stories with great design, direction and acting,” she told Malay Mail in an email interview.

It didn’t matter if they were loyal followers of ICT or newcomers who wanted to check out the buzz surrounding the play that has been described to aptly capture themes of identity and belonging after returning from abroad.

Audiences, according to Jo reflected a diverse, eclectic, bilingual and multicultural Malaysia.

As with any theatre production in Malaysia, the restaging of Gold Rain & Hailstones would not have been possible without sponsors, whom Jo described as being invested not just financially but emotionally.

“Some of our sponsors came on opening night and closing nights and this is what getting involved as a sponsor ‘really’ means. You believe in a project so much that you don’t just think you’re a sponsor — you feel ‘responsible’ and ‘included’ in this production you’ve invested in,” said Jo.

Instant Cafe Theatre’s upcoming production is a political comedy on Malaysia Baru. — Picture courtesy of Instant Cafe Theatre

Furniture companies Janine and Gudang even donated two fabric ottomans that were used in the production, asking for the pieces to be auctioned off for ICT’s 30th anniversary.

“The proceeds of one will go towards funding Instant Cafe and the proceeds of another will go to Jit. How fabulous is that,” said Jo.

“They say it takes a village to make a vibrant and interesting arts scene and we want them to continue to engage with us and support the work.

“And a big thank you to the people who bought Golden Tickets — these ticket holders played a part in subsidising theatre tickets and spreading the love of theatre in Malaysia.”

Jo hopes to meet more people who share the same desire to make richer and more empathetic shows through performing arts, as they did in bringing together the eclectic group of sponsors for Gold Rain & Hailstones.

As the beloved theatre company ushers in its 30th anniversary, fans can look forward to the next ICT production, a political comedy starring Jo herself and Sean Ghazi called the May 9th Show.

Presented in a talk show style, the May 9th Show will be staged from May 8 to May 17 at the Damansara Performing Arts Centre (DPAC).

“It features one of my most loved characters, the sly and hapless Ex-Deputy Minister YBeeee who is now of course no longer in power! Who would have imagined!

“It also features a newer character of mine, the feisty tell-it-like-it-is, Curry Spice. One is Malaysia Lama and one is Malaysia Baru but one year after the May 9, 2018 Elections we want to ask them both some tough questions for their humorous take on Malaysia Baru,” said Jo.

ICT is also looking to restart its new Malaysian writing platform Firstworks to mentor and nurture aspiring playwrights, and to organise workshops for the arts community.

Jo hopes to write and direct more as well as get more directors to work with ICT.

“We want to keep pushing ourselves to do different kinds of theatre, to do some experiments and continue to challenge ourselves and our audiences to come along with us.

“You won’t be disappointed,” she said.