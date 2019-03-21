‘Danger Girl’ comic to be filmed by ‘Kick-Ass 2’ director

(From left) Director Jeff Wadlow with US actors Chloe Grace Moretz and Christopher Mintz-Plasse for ‘Kick-Ass 2,’ London, August 2013. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, March 21 — Jeff Wadlow, the director and writer of Mark Millar comic book adaptation Kick-Ass 2, is doing the same for 1990s comic book heroine Danger Girl.

The comic book follows knowledgeable, athletic archaeologist and crime fighter Abbey Chase as she joins and then helps to lead a special ops group that includes Russian double-agent Natalia Kassle and Australian sisters Sydney and Sonya Savage.

A neo-Nazi organisation called the Hammer Empire becomes the Danger Girls’ familiar foe, led by a musclebound supersoldier called Major Maxim.

Umair Aleem of 2015 Bruce Willis action movie Extraction and an upcoming Mile 22 sequel wrote the script, which Wadlow will now revise.

Published by comic imprint IDW, Danger Girl crossovers have included collaborations with Evil Dead spin-off Army of Darkness, Hasbro’s licensed G.I. Joe comics, and even a DC Comics Batman link-up.

Supporting the Danger Girl movie project is production company Constantin Film, perhaps most associated with the supremely profitable Resident Evil movie franchise, based as it was on a video game series of the same name.

Constantin has also been involved with a 2013 movie and then a three-season 2016 TV series based on young adult fiction series The Mortal Instruments, 2010 cult German-language vampire horror We Are the Night and January Netflix release Polar (which likewise has comic origins), and is involved in adapting video game franchise Monster Hunter.

Matthew Vaughn, a movie producer and Guy Ritchie contemporary, was director of the first Kick-Ass movie, before going on to helm X-Men: First Class and then the Kingsman franchise.

Wadlow went from Kick-Ass 2 to Netflix’s 2016 Kevin James movie True Memoirs of an International Assassin, 2018 Lucy Hale survival horror Truth or Dare, and a bunch of episodes for YouTube Premium’s buddy cop comedy Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television. — AFP-Relaxnews