Actress Wafa dies after battling cancer

KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 ― Actress Wafa Abdul Kadir, 52, who had been suffering from cancer since 2014 died at her home in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, early this morning.

Malaysian Artistes Association secretary-general Hafiz Nafiah in a statement today said Wafa, one of the popular actresses of the 1990s, died at about 1am after battling with cancer for the past five years.

“She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014 and underwent total hysterectomy in 2015,” he said.

Her remains were buried at the to the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery before Zohor prayers following funeral prayers at the At Taqwa Mosque, Taman Tun Dr Ismail earlier.

Wafa the daughter of former Wilayah Persekutuan Mufti, the late Tan Sri Abdul Kadir Talib was popular for her role in the film Azizah The Legend.

She leaves behind her husband Tajul Faizal Tamimuddin, 53, and several children. ― Bernama