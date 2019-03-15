What Mark Ruffalo had to say about those Noah Centineo comparisons (VIDEO)

Ruffalo seemed flattered but shocked that some people think he looks like Centineo. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, March 15 — Do you think Mark Ruffalo and Noah Centineo look alike?

Well, apparently many people think the Hulk actor and Hollywood teen heartthrob du jour share more than a passing resemblance.

Hollywood teen heartthrob of the moment, Noah Centineo. — Picture via Instagram/NoahCent

So, when he made an appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon did us all a favour and asked Ruffalo for his thoughts on the comparison.

“Are you aware of the comparison that people remaking between you and Noah Centineo? People say you guys look alike,” Fallon informed Ruffalo, bringing out a photo of the 22-year-old.

“I wish I was that good looking,” Ruffalo demurred.

Fallon even played a video of the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Big Loser star talking about the comparison.

“Wow. That’s amazing,” the 51-year-old actor replied. “He’s way better looking than I was... Are you kidding me. I wish I looked like that, I swear to God.”

You may also want to refer to the following throwback shared by Ruffalo on his Instagram in January.