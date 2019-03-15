‘Avengers: Endgame’ to screen April 24 in Malaysia — two days before US (VIDEO)

The long wait is over for Marvel fans. — Picture from Twitter/MarvelStudios

PETALING JAYA, March 15 — Malaysian fans of Marvel’s Avengers can rejoice at the announcement of the release date for the most anticipated film of the year.

In a tweet by cinema chain GSC, the fourth and final chapter of the Avengers cinematic saga in Avengers: Endgame will begin screening April 24.

Its tweet read, “CONFIRMED: #AvengersEndgame will release in Malaysia on 24 April 2019 — 2 days earlier than the US”.

CONFIRMED: #AvengersEndGame will release in Malaysia on 24 April 2019 - 2 days earlier than the US! pic.twitter.com/I7So2SrrC4 — GSC Cinemas (@GSCinemas) March 15, 2019

TGV Cinemas however remained mum on the date, though it did reply to followers earlier in the day that it would, “open advanced sales soon” of tickets.

Hi, we will open the advance sales soon. Please stay tuned 🙂 Thanks - CS — TGV Cinemas (@TGVCinemas) March 15, 2019

There were no other mentions of Avengers: Endgame and details of screenings offered by other cinemas.

Yesterday, fans of the 22nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were caught by surprise when Marvel Studios dropped the official trailer of the film online, crossing 30 million views in less than 24 hours.

Avengers: Endgame features an all-star cast comprising Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner.

Completing the cast are Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.