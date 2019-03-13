‘The Big Bang Theory’ finale date confirmed

LOS ANGELES, March 13 — The final episode of the most-watched comedy show in the US and worldwide is set to air May 16 on CBS, the American network has announced. Just seven episodes remain before the fate of the Pasadena geeks will be sealed once and for all.

For its series finale, The Big Bang Theory is offering viewers not one but two episodes, running for a total length of some 40 minutes (not including ad breaks). The two-parter will see Sheldon, Leonard, Penny and the gang bow out in style from their onscreen adventures, which began September 24, 2007, on CBS.

Created by Chuck Lorre — also behind the hit show, Two and a Half Men — The Big Bang Theory has become a mainstay of US TV over the course of its 12 seasons. Drawing between 18 and 20 million viewers per episode, the show has become one of the most-watched in the USA, as well as worldwide. In 2016, the comedy was followed by almost 40 million people around the globe.

With 10 Emmy Awards, The Big Bang Theory also shot several actors to fame, including Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper, who has since branched out with a big-screen career. Thanks to the show’s growing success over the years, he and his co-stars Kaley Cuoco (Penny), Johnny Galecki (Leonard), Simon Helberg (Howard) and Kunal Nayyar (Raj) have now managed to obtain the princely sum of US$1 million (RM4.08 million) per episode, reminiscent of the figures paid to the stars of Friends in its day. — AFP-Relaxnews