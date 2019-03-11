Diabetes and devil link has Singaporeans calling for 'ban' of Maroon 5 and Man United

As ridiculous as it sounds, the call to ban Maroon 5 appears to be a serious call by health-conscious Singaporeans. — Screen capture via change.org

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — Singaporeans have taken to calling for multiple bans on outside influences after the eleventh-hour cancellation of Swedish black metal band Watain.

Following the decision to ban their Singapore performance last Thursday by the Info-Communications Media and Development Authority just hours before the performance, more petitions have sprouted.

Following the move, which came after a petition that garnered over 15,000 signatures calling for the ban, which also includes Swedish heavy metal band, Soilwork — Singaporeans are now calling for a ban on pop band Maroon 5 and football club, Manchester United.

On petition site, change.org, two petitions have sprouted up, with the call to ban Maroon 5, receiving over 1,000 signatures of support.

The petition states the band’s, “subliminal messages in their songs include lyrics like “sugar, yes please”.

“This may compel young Singaporeans to consume more sugar in their diet, which increases the risk of diabetes.”

While it could not be ascertained if the petitions were an attempt to troll the decision against the Watain move, the responses to the petition itself are amusing.

“I signed this because I myself am on a ketogenic diet. Maroon 5’s message encouraging us to increase our sugar intake has no place in Singapore where we are trying to encourage everyone to lead a healthy lifestyle,” stated a Howie Yeo.

Ban the Red Devils? — Screen capture via change.org

Meanwhile, the petition to ban Manchester United which appears to be more in jest, which has amassed more than 700 signatures state, states its mission was due to, “the kind of negativity they bring with them.

“Calling themselves Devils aside, they even have an illustration of the devil himself plastered on their chests! We need to stop them now!”

Responses to the petition have been amusing, such as Sanjay Kuttan’s comment that “As a Liverpool supporter I absolutely agree!!! They have been proclaiming their alliances to the Devil for decades.”