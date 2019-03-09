'Airwolf' star Jan-Michael Vincent dead at 73

LOS ANGELES, March 9 — Star of popular 80s show Airwolf, Jan-Michael Vincent, passed away last month at the age of 73.

TMZ first reported the actor's death, subsequently details have emerged including his death certificate which state he died on February 10 this year.

Vincent died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in North Carolina and his body was later cremated.

The actor was one of the highest-paid actors during the time of Airwolf's airing, reportedly earning US$200,000 per episode. A troubled personal life, which included struggles with drug addiction, dogged his career which never rose to the same heights again after Airwolf.