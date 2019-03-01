Free ‘Captain Marvel’ tickets for International Women’s Day from TGV

The ticket giveaway for women will take place on Friday, March 8 at all TGV cinemas nationwide. — Picture courtesy of TGV Cinemas

PETALING JAYA, March 1 — TGV Cinemas is celebrating International Women’s Day with free screenings of the upcoming Marvel superhero movie Captain Marvel.

The women’s only event will take place on March 8 at 8pm at all TGV cinemas nationwide, and will be available for redemption from 10am to 7pm at TGV ticket counters on the same day.

“The idea is to help people connect to a strong female icon on the big screen. We are fortunate to have a growing number of female role models in media, as we celebrate more diversity in the world of entertainment,” said general manager of marketing and operations Kabir Ariff Sultan.

In addition to the free screenings, a private event with Malaysian female personalities will also be held at TGV 1 Utama at 8pm to talk about their work in inspiring others.

Fugee School founder and Miss Universe Malaysia 2011 Deborah Henry will moderate the session with Malaysia’s first world diving champion Cheong Jun Hoong, television host turned writer Xandria Ooi, and Teach for Malaysia partnership development manager Fam Li Ying.

TGV Cinemas head of brand communications Yen Ong added that there will be more socially-driven activities this year.

Visit tgv.com.my for details on the giveaway.