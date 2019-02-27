Singer becomes target of Blackpink fans in ‘too sexy’ debate

Zizi is puzzled that she has been dragged into the issue. — Image via Instagram/Zizi Kirana

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Singer Zizi Kirana was left baffled when she became a target in the controversy surrounding South Korean girl group Blackpink’s revealing outfits during their recent concert over the weekend.

The 34-year-old said she did not understand why her name was cited by loyal Blackpink fans after their favourite K-Pop sensation was criticised for being too sexy, Harian Metro reported.

“Why was my name dragged into the debate about Blackpink’s sexy outfits? I have nothing to do with it nor know about it.

“I find it so strange that social media users tag me or single me out. Not just a few, but many of them.

“I understand if they are too obsessed with their idols but don’t drag me into something that’s not related to me,” she told the Malay language portal.

Earlier, the Nak Ke Tak Nak singer took to Instagram Stories to publish several comments by social media users who linked her to the issue.

Malaysian ‘Blinks’ (the moniker of Blackpinks’ fans) had retaliated online against claims their idols dressed provocatively, with some pointing out Zizi’s more daring appearance, compared to the famous K-Pop group.