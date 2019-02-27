Qu Puteh founder greeted like superstar at K-pop concert

Vida had accompanied her children to Blackpink’s concert but ended up stealing some of the K-pop stars’ thunder instead. — Picture from Instagram/datoserivida

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — Who has more star power to their name: a stylish Korean pop girl group or a flamboyant Malaysian entrepreneur with a “diva” attitude to match?

Datuk Seri Hasmiza Othman, also known as Vida, arrived at Malawati Indoor Stadium last weekend to catch Blackpink’s performance but ended up sharing some of the limelight when fans who spotted the beauty mogul failed to hide their excitement.

A video uploaded to the 47-year-old's Instagram page showed the audience of 8,000 erupting in cheers as Vida walked to her seat and waved to the crowd.

“Queen Pink meets Blackpink, who’s more famous?” she wrote in the caption.

The founder of the Qu Puteh cosmetics line is infamously known for her I Am Me music video in which several pink items, including a bright pink Lamborghini, are featured.

The outlandish music video also comes with a Korean translation of the song's lyrics, perhaps a nod to the entrepreneur’s interest in K-pop.

Vida had accompanied her two children, known as Cik B and Kacak, to the concert as the two were big fans of Blackpink.

Her Instagram post also showed her singing along to the group’s famous hit Ddu-du Ddu-du.