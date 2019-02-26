Malaysia’s most expensive film to air on Netflix

New on Netflix — the streaming giant says more Malaysian films are coming to its site this year. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — The most expensive local film production in Paskal The Movie, which cost RM10 million, will air on Netflix next month.

Based on true events of the elite Royal Malaysian Navy force in Paskal the Movie, action buffs are in for a treat, whether it’s finally catching the movie for the first time, or catching it at home after watching it on the big screen.

The story of a former Paskal operative who stages a hijacking raked in RM22 million at the box-office last year, making it the third highest grossing Malaysian film of all time for domestic takings.

Paskal the Movie stars Hairul Azreen, Jasmine Suraya Chin, and Tiger Chen Hu and will air on Netflix on March 15.

The streaming service will also be including Rise: Ini Kalilah in its list of offerings, beginning today.

The movie, which was also released last year, uses the premise of the historic May 9 general election.

Rise: Ini Kalilah which features a cast including Remy Ishak, Mira Filzah, Sangeeta Krishnasamy, Jack Tan among many others, was directed by the talented trio of Saw Teong Hin, Nik Amir Mustapha, MS Prem Nath.

While Paskal The Movie received mix reviews, despite its collection, Rise: Ini Kalilah was not only panned by critics and moviegoers alike, it only managed a meagre RM58,000 in collection at the end of its run.

The addition of both local titles, however, promises more for local movie lovers on Netflix.

“Netflix is always on the lookout to acquire local contents and work with local filmmakers to tell the story of the world to the world.

“There will be more Malaysian stories coming on the Netflix platform this year,” a Netflix representative told Malay Mail today.