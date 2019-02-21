China’s blockbuster film ‘The Wandering Earth’ to stream on Netflix

Frant Gwo’s ‘The Wandering Earth’ is proving to be a box office hit, comfortably leading the global box office charts. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The hit Mandarin sci-fi film The Wandering Earth will stream on Netflix within the next few months.

Director Frant Gwo said in a press release that audiences from over 190 countries will soon “meet” The Wandering Earth on Netflix.

He said he was glad the movie would reach so many different people around the world, especially since Netflix would be translating it into 28 different languages.

“Now more viewers have the chance to enjoy it regardless of geographical and linguistic differences. I hope they will like it,” added Gwo.

For over two weeks, China’s first sci-fi blockbuster has been the global box office leader, raking in over US$609 million (RM2.4 billion).

The film surpassed other highly anticipated movies from Hollywood in the box office such as Alita: Battle Angel by James Cameron and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

It is based on the novel by Liu Cixin, the first Asian novelist to win the Hugo Award for Science Fiction.

The movie is directed and written by Gwo, featuring a cast of Qu Chuxiao, Li Guangjie, Ng Man-tat and Zhao Jinmai with a special appearance by Wu Jing.

It is about a group of Chinese astronauts trying to save the world from the dangers of space and premiered during the Lunar New Year holidays on February 5.

The movie did not spare any expense when it came to the production side of things as post-production and special effects work spanned nearly two years.

Undergoing more than 3,000 conceptual designs, and featuring over 10,000 specifically-built props, while employing an impressive 2,000 special effects shots and a substantial amount of computer graphics shots to put it on track to become China’s highest grossing movie ever.