Shila Amzah confirms pregnancy; happy news duly trends on Weibo

Pregnancy hasn’t been easy for Shila but she says she is now feeling better. — Picture from Instagram/shahilaamzah

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 — Singer-songwriter Shila Amzah announced that she is expecting her first child.

She wrote about it in an Instagram post yesterday, ending weeks of pregnancy rumours by fans and the media.

The 28-year-old uploaded a photo of herself clad in a glittering red dress with her baby bump slightly visible.

The happy news of her pregnancy landed the singer on the trending topics list of Chinese microblogging site Weibo where many fans sent well-wishes to the couple.

Weibo itself also sent a shout-out to her.

“Some of you might have guessed already and I think it’s about time for me to announce it to you.

“Alhamdulillah, we’re pregnant,” she wrote in the caption.

The Patah Seribu singer also apologised for not updating her social media often as she was busy dealing with morning sickness and fatigue.

Luckily, the worst appears to be over though the mum-to-be admitted that there were still days where nausea would return.

“You never understand life until it grows inside you,” she added.

Shila tied the knot with her husband Haris Idraki Elias last year after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Shila got her big break in the Mandopop industry seven years ago after winning Asian Wave, a reality singing talent show based in Shanghai.