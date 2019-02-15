Benedict Cumberbatch to play Satan in ‘Good Omens’ (VIDEO)

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives for the film screening of ‘12 Years a Slave’ at the 38th Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, September 6, 2013. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 15 — The British actor has joined the cast of Good Omens, a fantasy series to be released on May 31 on Amazon Prime Video, as announced by the platform at its TCA press briefing. The star of Sherlock and Doctor Strange will be working with Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm and Frances McDormand on the series which is inspired by a novel by its showrunner and writer, Neil Gaiman.

He will provide the voice for a giant animated Satan.

Somewhere between humour and fantasy, the series will tell the tale of an angel, in the form of Michael Sheen, and a demon, played by David Tennant, who are prepared to do anything, even join forces, to prevent the impending end of the world. These representatives of God and Satan on earth need to find the Anti-Christ, an 11-year old boy who is unaware of his destiny to bring about the end of the world, thereby saving it from the imminent apocalypse.

The series is an adaptation of a fantasy novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman.

To bring his novel to life, Neil Gaiman has enlisted high-calibre actors Michael Sheen (The Queen, Master of Sex), David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), Frances McDormand (Fargo), Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock) and Mireille Enos (The Killing, World War Z).

The six episodes will be aired on May 31 on Amazon Prime Video and will subsequently be screened in the UK on the BBC, which co-produced the series with Amazon.

You can see the trailer here. — AFP-Relaxnews