Chad Michael Murray joins ‘Riverdale’ roster

Chad Michael Murray will play the mysterious leader of creepy 'Riverdale' cult The Farm. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 9 — The One Tree Hill alum has landed the recurring role of Edgar Evernever on The CW’s Riverdale.

Best known for his portrayal of Lucas Scott on teen drama One Tree Hill (2003-2012), Murray will play the mysterious leader of creepy Riverdale cult The Farm, which counts various supporting cast members among its number.

Edgar Evernever appears to be a charming, handsome guru trying to spread his teachings and bring peace to the traumatised town.

But he may have a more sinister agenda — which will bring him up against leads Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes), of course.

Thee third season of dark high-school drama Riverdale, a reimagining of the Archie comic book series, premiered on October 10, 2018.

Murray has previously appeared on Agent Carter and Chosen, as well as playing rock-’n-roll pioneer Sam Phillips in CMT’s Sun Records.

He was also recently seen in a recurring role on the musical TV drama Star. — AFP-Relaxnews