‘Army of the Dead’ involves zombie Vegas heist, Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder at a ‘Batman v Superman’ event in Mexico City, March 2016. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Netflix is producing an action-oriented heist movie set in the midst of a zombie apocalypse, courtesy of 300 and Justice League director Zack Snyder, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zack Snyder is returning to familiar territory with Army of the Dead, 15 years after debut feature film and classic horror remake Dawn of the Dead.

The story concerns a group of hired guns who venture into Las Vegas as a zombie outbreak rages.

Their goal is to pull off an audacious heist, one which The Hollywood Reporter describes as “the greatest heist ever attempted.”

Netflix acquired the project from Warner Bros — Army of the Dead had been in incubation there for a decade — and Snyder praised Netflix for applying “no handcuffs” to him and “let(ting him) completely loose.”

“I thought this was a good palate cleanser to really dig in with both hands and make something fun and epic and crazy and bonkers in the best possible way,” he told THR.

Army of the Dead will be Snyder’s first movie made away from Warner Bros since his second feature, 2006’s graphic novel adaptation 300.

Netflix has earmarked a US$90 million (RM369.8 million) budget for the film project, north of 300 and in the region of Snyder’s previous Sucker Punch and Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole though over half that of superhero movies Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and Justice League. — AFP-Relaxnews