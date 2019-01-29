Tom Hanks WWII project ‘Greyhound’ repositions for 2020 arrival

Tom Hanks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards January 27, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 — War drama Greyhound has taken a big step back from its planned March 2019 release and is now expected May 2020.

Tom Hanks’ maritime biopic Greyhound will be going up against comedy comeback Legally Blonde 3 in May 2020 instead of Jordan Peele thriller Us in March 2019.

The movie revolves around a fictional episode set during World War II’s Battle of the Atlantic and, specifically, a naval commander named Ernest Krause (not to be confused with a 1890s US Navy officer of the same name).

It’s based on the 1955 C. S. Forester novel The Good Shepherd (again, not to be confused with the Matt Damon and Robert De Niro historical thriller of the same name), Forester being the British novelist who created Napoleonic-era navy officer Horatio Hornblower.

Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner with Philadelphia and Forrest Gump, now perhaps better known for Saving Private Ryan, Cast Away, and Captain Phillips, is not only the star but also one of the film’s producers and, on this occasion, adapted the Forester novel into the Greyhound movie’s screenplay.

Among the film’s cast are Elisabeth Shue (CSI Seasons 12-15, Leaving Las Vegas), Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, Pirates of the Caribbean 4 and 5), Tom Brittney (UnREAL), Rob Morgan (Stranger Things and Daredevil Season 1, This is Us) and Manuel Garcia-Fulfio (Sicario, Widows).

Releasing it on March 22, 2019, as planned, would have put the Sony Pictures film into the box office wake of Marvel Cinematic Universe prequel Captain Marvel, released a fortnight earlier.

This new date of May 8, 2020, places Greyhound in even closer proximity to the MCU, with an as yet untitled MCU film due just one week before. Legally Blonde 3 has been announced for the same day while animated comedy Scooby and sci-fi horror A Quiet Place 2 are due seven days afterwards. — AFP-Relaxnews