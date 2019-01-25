Diplo drops new single with French rapper Niska

DJ Diplo arrives at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas May 21, 2017. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Boom Bye Bye arrived with a music video directed by Dan Le Moyne.

Boom Bye Bye, with French musician Niska, is the first track out from Diplo’s upcoming EP Europa, the sister release to 2018’s California EP.

In the video’s description, Diplo explains the song’s back story:

“Niska came over late one night in Paris and we played this idea down on a piano loop that I made... I had only been familiar with him because he had every song on the french charts that moment. I was really excited that he came thru and made this crazy idea with me... one year later we finished it.”

Diplo has most recently been at work on Silk City, the duo he formed with Mark Ronson in 2018. Silk City’s four releases to date include collaborations with Dua Lipa, Mapei, GoldLink, Desiinger, and Daniel Merriweather.

Europa will release shortly via Diplo’s Mad Decent label. — AFP-Relaxnews