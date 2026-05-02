to launch "SPACE-F Year 7". This is Thailand's first global foodtech startup incubator and accelerator program, continuing the success of solving food industry challenges through sustainable innovation.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 May 2026 - Prof. Dr. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), led the National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, along with Thai Union Group PCL, Mahidol University, and leading corporate partners including Thai Beverage PLC, Nestlé (Thai) Ltd., and new partner Foodland Ventures from Taiwan,. This is Thailand's first global foodtech startup incubator and accelerator program, continuing the success of solving food industry challenges through sustainable innovation.

SPACE-F Batch 7

Terra Bioindustries Inc (Canada): Upcycles agricultural and food industry waste into high-value ingredients such as sugar, protein, and fiber for use in the food, biotech, and chemical industries. Nucaps (Spain): Develops functional protein ingredients using microencapsulation technology to wrap active substances and probiotics, enhancing nutritional value, reducing costs, and improving taste to effectively promote consumer health. BeNatureBioLab (South Korea): Develops functional ingredients using nano and microencapsulation technology from natural proteins to wrap active substances and probiotics, increasing the stability, absorption, and efficiency of substances in food, supplements, and health products. Kinava (South Korea): Converts food waste into biofertilizer, biochar, and biogas within hours using HydroThermal Carbonization (HTC) technology, which reduces odor, energy use, and emissions. ComexSoft (Spain): A near real-time market intelligence platform that collects and organizes retail data, matching similar products specifically developed for accurate decision-making. PROTINOS (Thailand): High-protein noodles made from egg whites and soybeans containing complete essential amino acids, created using enzyme incubation techniques, serving as food to help care for and protect health. SicPama (South Korea): A QR ordering and payment platform with a CRM system that links social media with actual service usage and repeat visits, helping restaurants measure returns and increase revenue. Nourish Ingredients (Australia): High-performance animal-free fats created via precision fermentation to solve the taste and texture issues of plant-based alternative foods by mimicking the key fats found in meat and dairy products. Kresko RNAtech (USA/Argentina): Nutrients from biological RNA found in natural foods, developed by AI and biotechnology to be more stable and better absorbed, for use in dietary supplements and health products. Agrifreeze (Singapore): Develops freezing technology using Electromagnetic Fields (EMF) to control the formation of small ice crystals, reducing food damage and maintaining quality close to fresh products.

Eatwellconcept (Thailand): An AI-powered personalized therapeutic diet platform for NCD patients, offering real-time nutritional guidance by dietitians to improve health and quality of life. AmaranthLab (UK): Protein ingredients from amaranth for GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) nutrition to control blood sugar levels and satiety, for use in various functional food products. Openfarming (Saudi Arabia): An AI operating system for food distributors that converts orders from multiple channels into real-time data, enabling automated demand forecasting and dynamic inventory management without changing existing workflows. Zuppar Reborn (Thailand): Biodegradable fruit and bakery stickers made from pineapple waste, replacing plastic labels with an alternative that can decompose into fertilizer. VeriPura (Thailand/Singapore): An AI and Blockchain platform for automated document management and product traceability, making food exports to Europe easier and more compliant with regulations (EU). YiXingYuan (Taiwan): A modular small-scale fruit processing factory (Factory-in-a-box) utilizing High Voltage Electric Field (HVEF) technology to process fruits directly at the source, preserving product quality while reducing energy use, costs, and spoilage. JOLA (Thailand): Vitamin-infused jelly pet food that develops DIY treat products, such as jellies for dogs and cats, focusing on natural ingredients, good nutrition, and creating a shared experience between owners and pets. UPLI (UK): A precision fermentation platform to create functional proteins with characteristics similar to human breast milk, used to increase nutritional value in food at an industrial scale. Emerald Plast (Thailand): Biodegradable food materials and packaging made from starch and bioplastics to replace traditional plastics, reducing environmental impact and enhancing sustainability image. Squizify (Thailand): A digital food safety platform integrating software and IoT devices to automatically track, monitor, and manage food business standards, complete with real-time data analysis.

spoke about elevating "SPACE-F Batch 7" to the policy level and building awareness, stating that MHESI aims to present food innovation products from the startups in this batch at the upcoming Cabinet meeting. This will allow the Prime Minister to taste them, raising awareness that FoodTech is the nation's new future. The products will be presented to the Cabinet in the next two weeks.Regarding the core concept of combining technology with "Thai taste," Prof. Dr. Yodchanan emphasized that no matter how advanced the technology is, it must maintain the "Nice taste of Thailand." He cited a "high-tech omelet" he previously tasted as an example, noting that there is still room for improvement to make it taste closer to an authentic Thai omelet so that the technology can truly win over consumers' hearts.The MHESI Minister continued that regarding food innovation under the Wellness Economy, this year focuses on using the Wellness Economy as a New Growth Engine. This is not limited strictly to food but includes AI, ICT, and software, aiming to push Thailand into a global Wellness Tourism Hub with support from the BOI in connecting investment opportunities.further stated that regarding the use of biodiversity and quality ingredients (Biodiversity & GI), startups will be encouraged to utilize Thailand's rich biodiversity and GI products as substitutes for imported raw materials. This will help reduce costs and create a unique identity."As for connecting the 'Thinker' with the 'Doer,' this program emphasizes linking startups with large industrial corporations and investors. This helps startups in the Accelerator group advance toward Series A or B funding, while helping the Incubator group learn business and pitching experiences from their seniors to cross the business 'Death Valley.' Furthermore, regarding food and nutrition security in the era of war: in the current global conditions facing wartime situations, Food Security and Nutrition Security are vital. This program is an opportunity for startups to create innovations that help solve problems for the whole world, with the government working closely with SPACE-F to create new services and products," the MHESI Minister said.However, "SPACE-F Batch 7" features 20 participating startups from 10 countries, focusing on the Proof of Concept (POC) strategy to ensure they can tangibly grow toward commercialization on an international scale., stated that NIA aims to strengthen the potential of startups and innovative entrepreneurs to overcome business crises and grow commercially in a tangible way. Over the past 6 years, the SPACE-F program has concretely reinforced its role asby. For the SPACE-F Year 7 program, it marks another major milestone of leapfrog growth, setting a new international record with an all-time high of 204 applicants, continuously increasing from 156 in Cohort 6 and 148 in Cohort 2, reflecting the confidence of global startups in the program's potential. Concurrently, the program has significantly expanded its international reach, with applicants from 57 countries worldwide, up from 34 countries in the previous cohort, affirming that, revealed,In addition, another key partner is, which places great importance on continuous research and development, believing it to be essential for startups. As a sponsor of the SPACE-F program, they are pleased to be part of an ecosystem that enhances the potential of foodtech startups and provides business and technological guidance to help startups discover solutions that truly meet the needs of the global food market., also stated,The "SPACE-F Year 7" program also introduced 20 startups from 10 countries worldwide: South Korea, Spain, Canada, USA/Argentina, Australia, Singapore, UK, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, and Thailand, selected for this year's program. All will have the opportunity to co-develop and test real innovations with leading industry partners, covering product development, industrial-level testing, and commercialization in the real marketSuch collaboration is a key highlight of the program, providing startups the opportunity to test technology and innovations in real-world environments, reducing development limitations, and increasing the chances of creating business models that accurately meet market demands.Hashtag: #NIA #NationalInnovationAgency

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