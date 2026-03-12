The new French-influenced, modern Korean fine-dining spot in Gangnam demonstrates exceptional culinary talent and potential for future glory

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 – Restaurant, Seoul's most outstanding new fine-dining restaurant, has been named the winner of theby Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, sponsored by S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. The award singles out a restaurant which has recently started making a big impact and has the potential to secure a spot in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list in the coming years.San's nomination comes just over a year since opening in 2024 to widespread admiration in the South Korean capital. Located in the fashionable Gangnam district, San is acclaimed for its refined, French-influenced, modern Korean tasting menu conceived by chef Jo Seung-Hyun.Chef Jo brings exceptional credentials to the venture, having honed his culinary skills at three distinguished restaurants – starting under the tutelage of Thomas Keller at The French Laundry in Napa Valley and La Maison Troisgros in France, before going on to helm the kitchen at Korean-American celebrity chef Corey Lee's fine-dining restaurant Benu in San Francisco. After eight years as chef de cuisine at Benu, he finally returned home to Seoul to realise his dream of opening San. The sophisticated tasting menu explores a vibrant range of seasonal dishes presenting his creative interpretation of classical French cuisine with a Korean twist.A spokesperson for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants says: "San has quickly become one of the most talked-about fine-dining restaurants in Seoul. With richly deserved recognition as the winner of One To Watch Award, the team is raising the bar for culinary excellence, complexity and respect for national tradition – following an inspiring trend of innovative restaurants to emerge from the capital in recent years."On winning the One To Watch Award 2026, Chef Jo says, "I'm incredibly grateful and honoured for San to receive the One To Watch Award. San is still a young restaurant and to be recognised in this way so soon after opening means a great deal to us. Thank you to Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for this encouragement."Showcasing Korean flavours through refined technique, Chef Jo's cuisine focuses on familiar dishes reimagined with depth and precision. Signature creations include a prawn dish paired with a shrimp-gochujang crafted from a deeply concentrated broth extracted from shrimp heads, delivering intense umami, and a reinterpretation of ojingeo sukhoe, a classic Korean poached squid, using delicately prepared spear squid accompanied by squid-ink chojang. Drawing from his childhood memories growing up in Busan, Chef Jo also presents a refined interpretation of dwaeji-gukbap, traditionally enjoyed with salted shrimp but finished with caviar, offering a sense of familiarity while introducing an unexpected modern expression of Korean cuisine.Beyond these innovations, signature dishes paying homage to iconic tradition include chamoe dongchimi, a water kimchi twist on Korea's national dish. The wine pairing, led by Ju Jaemin, meanwhile enhances the dining experience at San. Guests can choose between a five or eight-glass pairing, with each wine meticulously selected to complement the multi-layered dishes.San is the first restaurant from Seoul to win the award since 2017. Recent winners includein Bengaluru (2025), a celebration of hyper‑local Indian ingredients;in Beijing (2024), a sustainability focused restaurant inspired by Tibetan philosophy; andin Jakarta (2023), which reinterprets Indonesian flavours through modern fine‑dining techniques.The One To Watch Award is the final of three pre-announced awards ahead of the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 awards ceremony, which will announce the region's premier restaurants. The ceremony is being held for the first time in Hong Kong at the Kerry Hotel on 25 March 2026. The awards ceremony will also be streamed live on the 50 Best YouTube channel via the link here , beginning at 20:00 Hong Kong time.50 Best works with professional services consultancy Deloitte as its official independent adjudication partner to help protect the integrity and authenticity of the voting process and the resulting list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026. See more details on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants voting process here The list is compiled by votes from the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 350 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia's restaurant scene. The Academy is divided into seven regions: India & Subcontinent; South-East Asia – South; South-East Asia – North; Hong Kong, Taiwan & Macau; Mainland China; Korea; and Japan. 