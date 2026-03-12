Over 20 local and international vocal bands will take audiences on a journey across musical worlds at HKFYG's Hong Kong International a cappella Festival 2026.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2026 - This March, voices from around the world enthral the city with the return of the Hong Kong InternationalFestival 2026. A celebration of vocal virtuosity and a confluence of global artistry, the annual flagship event of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG) will take the theme of "Voices Unbound" this year.Taking place from 21 to 29 March, more than 20 local and international vocal bands will transform the city into a living soundscape, one where creativity and expression transcend borders. Across nine days, over a dozen stage performances and community showcases will invite audiences on a world-class journey of pure vocal harmony.As Hong Kong's only and most celebratedevent, the Festival has brought together globally renowned and locally acclaimed talent since its inception in 2008. Every year, the vocal bands fill the city with rhythms and harmonies of, from stages to streets.On Friday 27 March, the highlight of the Festival, the, will take centre stage at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium. Featuring the jazz-folk offrom Bulgaria, the folk and R&B offrom Xiamen and the collegiate vivacity offrom the United States, the event promises a sonic splendour. These headliners will be joined by Hong Kong's award-winning, known for their EDM style, and rising young stars,, loved for their creative flair. Tickets are now on sale on urbtix.hk and at all URBTIX outlets.On Sunday 22 March, thewill unfold at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza, where audiences can revel in grand performances against the dusk-lit backdrop of Victoria Harbour. On Saturday 28 March, thewill take audiences on a four-hour soul-stirring journey at apm, Kwun Tong. Both events are free and open to the public.The Festival offers a citywide immersive experience that extends beyond halls and stages. Theand thewill bringmusic to the community, treating shoppers and visitors to unexpected musical encounters. The two events will be held at apm, Kwun Tong on Saturday 21 March and wwwtc mall, Causeway Bay on Sunday 29 March, respectively.From Monday 23 to Thursday 26 March,will reel around Hong Kong, taking vocal bands to streets and schools across the city for spontaneous performances. On campuses, performers will engage with students, sharing their love of, the joy of music-making and the art of vocal mastery. Through interaction and exchange, the series hopes to ignite a passion formusic among the younger generation.For full programme details, visit the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit website at csu.hkfyg.org.hk Hashtag: #ACappella #HKFYG #無伴奏合唱

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About the HKFYG Cultural Services Unit

The HKFYG Cultural Services Unit has long been dedicated to advancing local a cappella development and expanding opportunities for youth participation in arts and cultural activities. Through diverse a cappella training programmes and events organised annually, it has engaged over 380,000 participants from more than 300 secondary schools. In recognition of its contribution, the HKFYG was honoured with the "Arts Education Award (Non-school Category)" by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council in 2010 and 2016. Signature initiatives such as the "Hong Kong International a cappella Festival," "a cappella Education Programme" and "Hong Kong Melody Makers" continue to promote music appreciation and nurture new a cappella groups, enriching the city's cultural landscape.