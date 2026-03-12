The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bridge Data Centres (BDC) is a Singapore-headquartered hyperscale data centre provider delivering high-performance, next-ready infrastructure across Asia Pacific. Backed by Bain Capital, BDC operates in Malaysia, Thailand, India, and other high-growth markets, with the capability to deliver up to 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity globally by 2030 through partnerships with sister platforms in Europe and the United States.