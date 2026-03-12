KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Law enforcement alone is insufficient to combat corruption as the effort must be reinforced through a broader culture of integrity and sound governance practices, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said an integrated approach involving the public and private sectors, as well as the society at large, is crucial to ensure anti-corruption efforts are implemented effectively and continuously.

He said he emphasised the matter in the Special Cabinet Committee on National Governance (JKKTN), which he chaired today, which also agreed to implement the Certified Integrity Officer (CeIO) programme as part of efforts to strengthen national governance.

Anwar said issues such as the leakage of public funds and abuse of power not only undermine national governance but also affect public well-being, including public health, the environment and national integrity.

“The government remains focused on strengthening the governance agenda to ensure integrity and transparency continue to form the core of the public service, in upholding the people’s trust and reinforcing confidence in national institutions,” he added. — Bernama