SUNGAI PETANI, March 12 — Police seized 62 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu (methamphetamine) at a homestay in Kampung Permatang Rengan, Kota Kuala Muda near here on Tuesday.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the seizure was the result of intelligence and a raid conducted at 6.30 pm, after which his team arrested a 47-year-old Indonesian man.

“The suspect was arrested along the roadside in the village, and we seized 150 grammes of syabu as well as the keys to the homestay, and subsequently the suspect was taken to the homestay.

“A further inspection then led to the discovery of 62 kg of methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM3.1 million, hidden under the bed in one of the rooms there,” he said at a press conference at the Kuala Muda district police headquarters (IPD) near here today.

He said that a check found that the suspect had no previous records, and a urine screening test was negative.

“The suspect is believed to have been in the country for the past two to three years and has been working in the village, however, we are still investigating the man’s travel entry documents.

“During the inspection at the homestay, there were no other individuals present, and the suspect is believed to have been the storekeeper, receiving around RM116 for each kg of drugs,” he said.

Adzli said following the arrest of the first suspect, a local couple aged 42 and 32, who were renting the homestay, were also detained to assist in the investigation.

“Both were arrested in Penaga, Penang at 11 pm yesterday (Wednesday). However, both suspects have no prior criminal records, and urine screening tests were also negative,” he said.

He said this raid revealed a new modus operandi where the suspects only handle small amounts of drugs to be marketed locally.

According to Adzli, all the seized drugs can be used by up to 314,000 people, and most of the drugs are believed to be sent to a second country, namely Indonesia, via sea routes.

“The supplies are believed to have been obtained from the Klang Valley, stored for two days before being taken out. The syndicate is believed to have been operating for the past two to three months, and the husband and wife are said to receive a fee of around RM1,500 to RM2,000 for renting out the homestay.

“The syndicate’s actions involve using the services of local residents to rent homestays, believed to avoid raising suspicion among homestay owners and the residents,” he said.

He also said the investigation found that this was the third time they had rented a homestay, including twice in the Penaga area, Penang, previously.

He added that his team believes that there are still others in the syndicate, and that all suspects have been remanded for seven days from the date of arrest. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama