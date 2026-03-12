SUNGAI PETANI, March 12 —A corporal with the General Operations Force (GOF) has been detained to assist in the investigation of the shooting of the vehicle belonging to the Border Control and Protection Agency Commander in Bukit Kayu Hitam on February 25.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the GOF officer, in his 30s and serving in the border intelligence section for two years, was detained on March 5 by the Criminal Investigation Department (JSJ) team at the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters.

A urine test revealed he was positive for ketamine. He was remanded for seven days and released on police bail yesterday.

“Initial investigations indicate the officer has close ties with syndicate members linked to the case. He was reportedly at the scene with the syndicate four to five hours before the shooting. Information suggests he also used drugs with them, which prompted his detention for further investigation,” Adzli said during a press conference at the Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters.

So far, 11 individuals, including the corporal, have been detained to assist in the investigation, all of whom have been released on police bail after their remand periods expired. Investigators continue to probe the corporal’s connection to the syndicate.

“The case is very serious as it involves a firearm attack on law enforcement officers. We will investigate thoroughly, regardless of who is involved,” Adzli added.

The shooting occurred at 5.40 am on February 25, targeting a Proton X70 driven by SAC Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir near the entrance of the Al Muhajirin Mosque.

The victim survived the attack. The case is being investigated under Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971 for discharging a firearm with intent to cause death or injury.

In a separate development, a 22-year-old man with 10 previous criminal records was arrested in connection with a stabbing and murder case in Taman Kempas last Tuesday.

The incident, believed to be revenge-related, left a man in his 20s dead and his younger sister injured, with her hand almost severed. She is reported to be in stable condition at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital. — Bernama