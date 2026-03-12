KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) is seeking information from the public to locate former Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) chairman Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah.

In a statement today, the SC said it had obtained a warrant of arrest against Mohd Abdul Karim, who is also a non-independent non-executive director of SCIB, in connection with an offence under Section 396(b)(B) of the Capital Markets and Services Act 2007.

The section relates to the submission of false statements to Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad concerning the company’s affairs.

“Mohd Abdul Karim was previously charged by the SC in 2021 over the provision of false information in the financial statements of Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad,”

“However, the matter was resolved through a compound after the Public Prosecutor accepted his representation, with Mohd Abdul Karim being imposed a compound of RM3 million,” the statement read.

The SC said members of the public with information on Mohd Abdul Karim’s whereabouts are urged to contact the commission via 012-6112496 or email [email protected].

“His last known address is No. 35, Jalan Hijau Pelangi U9/51, The Lake Garden Villas Cahaya SPK, Section U9, 40150 Shah Alam, Selangor, as well as residential unit No. 3401, 345 at Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” the statement added. — Bernama