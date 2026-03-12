SHAH ALAM, March 12 — The findings of an investigation by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) into four individuals, including a 65-year-old man detained last month over alleged deviant teachings, have been submitted to prosecutors.

Jais director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the department will continue working with prosecutors to ensure any cases involving deviant teachings are handled in accordance with the law.

“All four were released within 24 hours after their initial arrest before being detained again for a second offence. However, any enforcement action, including arrests, cannot be taken solely on the basis of pressure from certain parties without a clear legal basis.

“In the legal system, a person cannot be arrested arbitrarily without a clear justification. Every action must follow due investigation and meet legal requirements before an arrest can be made,” he said.

He said this after the Ihya Ramadan Fund handover, under the Tabung Infak Jariah Umat Islam Selangor (Tijari), to mosques and surau in Selangor, held at Dewan Sakinah, Menara Selatan, Bangunan Sultan Idris Shah here today.

Media reports cited that Jais arrested a man claiming to be a prophet in Rawang, along with three others, including a woman, under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995 for allegedly performing acts against Islamic law.

Earlier, Jais distributed RM228,200 of the Tijari fund to educational institutions, mosques, surau, and associations across Selangor.

Mohd Shahzihan, who is also chairman of Tijari, said the special contributions were intended to fund repairs to mosques and surau.

“Selected institutions received the following: Masjid Jamiul Muhammadiyah, Kampung Kuantan RM50,000, Surau Darul Islam RM50,000, Masjid Nurul Iman in Rawang RM50,000, Masjid Lapangan Terbang Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Subang Airport RM28,116.50, and Masjid Telok Menegon RM10,000.

“The total allocation for the repair work was RM188,116.50,” Mohd Shahzihan said.

The event also included the handover of RM29,000 in incentive funds to fully sponsored Haj pilgrims under the Selangor government for the 2026/1447H season, with each pilgrim receiving RM1,000 as pocket money to help cover expenses during their stay in the Holy Land. — Bernama