GEORGE TOWN, March 12 — The Penang state government will proceed with its plan to hold an Aidilfitri open house, but in a modest manner, despite Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to refrain from organising such events within government agencies.

Anwar yesterday announced that ministries, agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) will not host Aidilfitri open house this year as a cost-saving measure following global economic uncertainties arising from the conflict in West Asia.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government has yet to receive any official circular from the Chief Secretary to the Government regarding the matter.

“Personally, I feel that the event date is already very near. The arrangements have been made, and invitation letters have already been issued. The State Executive Council has also not had the opportunity to formally discuss the matter.

“However, the open house jointly organised by the Penang Governor and the state government is a tradition to engage with the people, and it has always been held in a modest manner, not extravagantly,” he told reporters here today.

Commenting on celebrations at the level of state departments and agencies, Chow advised that any gatherings be organised internally or on a potluck basis to minimise costs.

He also stressed the importance of open house platforms in strengthening racial unity, especially amid attempts by extremist groups to sow division within society.

“Such platforms are important in bringing people together and nurturing a spirit of unity. In uncertain economic conditions, small-scale gatherings like these provide space for the public to come together and celebrate togetherness,” he said. — Bernama