SHAH ALAM, March 12 — The public has been reminded not to carry out open burning, especially during hot and dry weather conditions, as this can cause fires to spread easily and trigger larger fires.

Selangor Public Health and Environment Committee chairman Jamaliah Jamaluddin said that such irresponsible actions not only affect the environment but may also jeopardise public health and the safety of the local community.

“The public is also encouraged to immediately report any open burning activities or fire incidents to the authorities so that prompt action can be taken.

“The state government will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to monitor the situation and ensure that preventive measures are strengthened,” she said in a statement today.

She added that the state government has taken note of the hillside forest fire in Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan, yesterday, which involved an area of about 37 acres.

She said that, according to a report from the state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), firefighting operations had been carried out continuously since yesterday evening, involving several fire stations, including Seri Kembangan, Cyberjaya, Puchong, Jalan Penchala, and Subang Jaya.

She added that, according to the latest update, the fire was successfully put out in the early hours of today, and the firefighting operation concluded at 3.48am.

“The fire did not involve any casualties or damage to building structures, and it was also reported that the affected area was located outside the permanent forest reserve area,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation and gratitude to the JBPM personnel who worked tirelessly to control and extinguish the fire throughout the operation.

Jamaliah said the commitment and dedication of the personnel on the ground were highly appreciated in ensuring the situation was brought under control quickly and in preventing the fire from spreading to other areas. — Bernama