Guests and partners at the launch event of the Success Academy in Chongqing. (From L-R: Dr Yap Meen Sheng, Assistant Provost, SUSS; Mr Lennon Tan, President, Singapore Manufacturing Federation; Mr Li Xunfu, Deputy Director of Chongqing Municipal Commission of Commerce; Prof Tan Tai Yong, President, SUSS; Mr Samuel Ng, Executive Chairman, Raffles Young Academy; Associate Professor Justina Tan, Vice President, Strategic & Partnership Engagement)